Audi's Next A3 Won't Have A Gasoline Option

The upcoming Q4 e-tron will soon introduce a more affordable electric option to the Audi brand, but the push towards EVs won't stop there. Audi has already confirmed that its two smallest European models, the A1 and Q2, will not receive new generations and will instead be replaced by EVs. A new report from German publication Auto Motor und Sport now claims that the next-generation Audi A3 Sedan won't be offered with a gasoline-powered variant.

The current A3 just arrived on the US market for the 2022 model year, so this all-electric model isn't slated to arrive until 2027. It will reportedly ride on Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is currently in development to underpin upcoming EVs from all VW brands as part of the company's 'New Auto' strategy.