Audi's Plans For a Rugged Electric SUV Rivaling The Land Rover Defender

Audi is actively developing a premium off-road SUV designed to challenge established icons like the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This "halo" model aims to carve out a third spot in the luxury 4x4 segment, blending rugged capability with Audi's signature refinement and advanced electric technology. Recent statements from Audi CEO Gernot Döllner in October 2025 have reignited speculation, with him teasing enthusiasts: "Don’t give up on that dream," regarding a Defender-style off-roader.



The SUV is expected to use the body-on-frame chassis developed for Scout Motors' upcoming Traveler SUV and Terra pickup—VW Group's revived American brand targeting Rivian-like electric off-roaders. This ladder-frame architecture supports fully electric powertrains, with options for range-extender hybrids (e.g., a gas engine as a generator). It provides superior off-road geometry, including high ground clearance and locking differentials, unlike Audi's more road-biased Premium Platform Electric (PPE).



Unlike the boxy Defender or G-Class, Audi's entry won't mimic their proportions but will emphasize Quattro all-wheel-drive prowess, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge tech. It could slot above the Q7 and upcoming Q9 as a flagship, potentially debuting radical features like those in the 2023 Activesphere concept.



Manufacturing is slated for Scout's new facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, opening in 2027. This U.S. build avoids import tariffs and could produce up to 50,000 units annually alongside 100,000 Scout vehicles, enabling global sales.



Production is targeted for 2027, aligning with Scout's launch and ahead of VW Group's delayed Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) in 2028. The segment is booming: The Defender sold 66,805 units globally in 2022 (Land Rover's bestseller), while the G-Class hit a record 41,174 in 2021. Electric versions of both rivals are incoming, making Audi's EV-focused entry timely. This project gained traction in 2023 under former design chief Marc Lichte, who saw "potential" for a third premium player. Current design head Massimo Frascella, ex-Jaguar Land Rover (where he shaped the Defender), adds credibility. While not yet greenlit, Döllner's comments and VW's U.S. investments signal strong momentum.




