Audi's Plus Sized Q9 Gets A Launch Date

Because there aren’t enough jumbo-sized SUVs out there already, Audi is preparing its biggest Q model to date. In 2026, the Q9 will finally join the lineup after years of rumors about a luxobarge from Ingolstadt to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS. The Four Rings have certainly taken their time to enter the full-size SUV segment, but as the saying goes, better late than never. Audi’s development boss, Geoffrey Bouquot, told Automobilwoche the Q9 will arrive next year alongside a new Q7. The latter has been around for a decade, undergoing two facelifts to stay fresh against the X5 and GLE. Both newcomers will share the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) with the latest A5, Q5, and A6. The same underpinnings are expected for Porsche’s new gas-powered Macan replacement, due in 2028.



