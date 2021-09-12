Audi's R8 Supercar Replacement Will Be A High Powered Electric Model

At this point, it's unsurprising to hear that some of our favorite cars—with some of our favorite engines—are being replaced by near-silent electric vehicles. Given the sheer speed and acceleration that batteries and electric motors can provide, that's not even a bad thing for performance, but it's easy to get sentimental. As such, let's treasure the current V10-powered Audi R8 while we've got it because Roadshow reports it'll be succeeded by a high-powered EV. The outlet talked with Linda Kurz, Audi Sport's head of product marketing, who explained the brand's next R-labeled halo car will be electric only. Following up on the admittedly super RS E-Tron GT, Kurz said Audi's "next challenge" will be to "transform the R segment, and the R segment is going to be fully electric. This is our job for the next decade."



