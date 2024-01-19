Audi's RS Q e-tron Becomes The First EV Ever To Win The Brutal Dakar Rally

Finally, after three grueling attempts, Audi has won the 2024 Dakar Rally with the RS Q e-tron, thanks to the Spanish pair of driver Carlos Sainz and navigator Lucas Cruz. This also marks the very first time that a vehicle with an electric drivetrain has won the event, specifically a low-emission prototype with an electric drive, a high-voltage battery, and an energy converter.



As you may know, this otherworldly off-roader features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (from an Audi DTM racecar) acting as a generator for the battery pack that supplies power to the electric motors driving each wheel (in a similar fashion to the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger). Total system output is as high as 670 horsepower, but sheer grunt is not what made the difference.





