Audi's RS Q e-tron Makes History Winning The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Outright

Audi is currently working on reinventing its e-tron SUV for the mainstream market, but its electrified exploits off the road have been yielding impressive fruit too. The electrified RS Q e-tron showed plenty of promise ahead of the Dakar rally earlier this year and rewarded excited fans with a world-first stage victory before adding a further three to its tally. To clarify, this is not a full EV because the electric powertrain is supplemented by an onboard combustion engine that acts as a generator.



Whatever you want to call this class of vehicle, the RS Q e-tron is baying for more blood on the sands of competition and recently entered the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. This time, it achieved more than just a stage victory and won the whole event.



