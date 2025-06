Audi’s product renewal continues as the company has released the first teaser images of the redesigned Q3. It will debut on June 16 and promises to set “standards in several respects.”

While Audi is staying tight-lipped on specifics, they released two teaser images and said the crossover’s exterior will exude confidence. That remains to be seen, but the pictures give us a glimpse of pixelated LED daytime running lights and streamlined bodywork.