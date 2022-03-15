Audi's Return To LeMans Isn't Going To Happen

Audi is a rather busy automaker at the moment. Not only is it rapidly increasing its presence in the EV sphere with products such as the RS e-tron GT, but the German automaker is also spearheading various motorsport projects. In fact, Ingolstadt's hard work has paid off, with its all-electric RS Q e-tron rally car being the first EV to ever win a Dakar Rally stage.

It's not just arid, desolate landscapes the carmaker is hoping to conquer, though. Audi has previously stated intentions to rejoin Le Mans racing with an electrified LMDh prototype. In 2021, the racer was reportedly nearing completion and was set to debut in January 2023, at the Daytona 24 Hours. But now, it seems those aspirations have been cast aside.