Audi's Sleek A7 Avant EV Strips Down For The Cameras

It's nice to see that station wagons still have a future in the crossover-infested era with an electric twist, as several manufacturers remain committed to this body style. Audi is on the list, and it has two executive long-roof models in the making: the A6 Avant e-tron and the A7 Avant.



The former is a battery-electric alternative to the latter, and the A7 Avant is the successor to the current A6 Avant. Confused much? It's all part of the Ingolstadt brand's new naming scheme, with ICE-powered models getting odd numbers and EVs using even numbers.





