Audi's TT Bids A Bittersweet Farewell With Final Edition

That's right, you read that well. A quarter of a century has passed since the Audi TT was unveiled, first as a coupe in September 1998, then as a roadster in August 1999. The name was inspired by the brand's success in motor racing, specifically the legendary Tourist Trophy motorcycle race in the British Isle of Man, one of the oldest motorsports events in the world. The acronym has also been attributed to the phrase "Technology and Tradition."



That designation was a deliberate departure from the brand's usual nomenclature. Everything just had to be innovative about the TT. It often served as the technology leader for the brand. Audi has used it as a tech launch ramp for 25 years. That is how the electronically deployable rear spoiler and the Audi virtual cockpit debuted on the TT. Furthermore, it was the first Audi available with OLED taillights.





