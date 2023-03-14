Aussie Gen-Z Thieves Try To Steal Rare Race Car But Are Thwarted By The Manual Transmission

Car thieves in Melbourne met the ultimate Gen Z car protection device – a manual transmission – after briefly stealing an ultra rare Brabham BT21 race car from a home in the Melbourne suburb of Toorak. The stolen race car was set to compete at the Phillip Island Classic this weekend, but those dreams were dashed when it was stolen from a home in Toorak between Wednesday night and Thursday morning this week. The brazen theft was only short lived though, with the thieves struggling to properly switch the vehicle on. The end result was a broken clutch and the vehicle being dumped a few streets away, much to the relief of the owner.



