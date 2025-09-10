Aussie Police Deem Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Patrol Cars As Unsafe

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has warned its officers that their Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid patrol cars may overheat or shut down during extreme driving conditions, potentially forcing them to pull over mid-pursuit.

According to the QPS, the problem – discovered during a recent driver training program – relates to the RAV4’s high-voltage battery, which may overheat “under extreme conditions of hard braking combined with high acceleration and high RPMs”, leading it to recommend its officers “cease urgent driving duty and pull over to allow the system to cool” should vehicle warnings appear.

The recommendation was issued to police in a now-leaked internal memo from an assistant commissioner, which also warned that in “extreme circumstances” it’s possible the vehicle could enter limp-home mode, in which the power output of the hybrid system is drastically reduced and relies solely on the petrol engine, limiting acceleration.







