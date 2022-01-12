Aussie Police Ticket Electric Scooter Rider For Doing Almost 60 MPH On Bike Path

This is not the kind of record one would call home to brag about, but it was probably inevitable. One man from Queensland, Australia, has officially been handed the strongest penalty ever for speeding on an electric scooter.



The incident occurred two months ago, on a usually busy cyclepath in Queensland. Cyclist Scott Lewis was out on a ride when he filmed a man on a standing electric scooter whoosh past him at a great speed. He would later tell the local media that he was surprised to see the scooter rider again farther down the road, picking himself off the ground after one of his tires had burst.



Read Article