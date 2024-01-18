Aussies Issue Stop Sale On Tesla Model 3 After Seatbelt Flaw Uncovered

Deliveries of the heavily-updated 2024 Tesla Model 3 have been paused in Australia after a media report revealed that it falls foul of local motor-vehicle regulations.



It was revealed last week that Australian authorities were investigating the new Model 3 after it was discovered Tesla had removed access to a child-seat anchor point in the facelifted EV that is needed for it to comply with Australian Design Rules. The regulations require all five-seat passenger vehicles with three seatbelts in the rear to include a top-tether point for securing child seats in all three seating positions, Drive reports.



The previous Model 3 did have a top-tether point for the middle rear seat that could be accessed through a flap on the parcel shelf but the new car misses out.





