Aussies May Be Getting A V8 Powered Ranger - Would You Want One Here Too?

Ford’s new Ranger will have a V6 turbodiesel engine. That’s no secret.

But what could be even more interesting is the potential of a V8-powered Ranger.

The current T6 Ranger was going to receive a V8 derivative, but that project never evolved into production maturity. That doesn’t mean the idea has faded into obscurity.

How could a V8 Ranger happen? Thanks to the Bronco, that’s how! Ford has seen tremendous demand for its revived Bronco and a competition-specification version, which uses the brand’s Coyote 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine.