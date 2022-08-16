Austin Approves 54 Acre Tesla Megapack Project

Tesla’s Megapack will power one of the company’s biggest production plants as the automaker and energy company has landed approval for a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Gigafactory Texas, filings show.

On August 9, the City of Austin officially approved the project, which has no set capacity as of yet but is listed at 53.27 acres in size. Tesla’s planned capacity for the BESS project, which will utilize the company’s commercial battery known as Megapack, will likely be revealed in the site plan when it is finalized by the automaker. The City of Austin currently has the site plan listed as “Pending.”

Megapacks are utilized in many large-scale applications across the world and are capable of storing 3 MWh of energy — enough to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour.