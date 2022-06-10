Austin Approves Expansive Ecological Park For Tesla Texas Gigafactory

A few weeks ago, Tesla's future Giga Texas “ecological paradise” was back in the news. We told you that CEO Elon Musk confirmed there may be electric Tesla boats available at the park at some point. However, more importantly, we shared that Tesla was set to add 500,000 square feet, or 12 acres, to the site's original construction limits. Fast-forward to the present, and according to official documents, Tesla is adding the land for a proposed expansion. It has also been confirmed that the expansion will be used specifically for the promised park area at the company's Austin Gigafactory. The area will be open to the public and have plenty to offer ("next-level great"), according to Musk. Perhaps if the electric Tesla boats pan out, Musk will call it "orders-of-magnitude great."



Read Article