Austin Police Seek Man Seen Icing Supercharging Stations And Urinating On Them

Being a Tesla employee definitely has its perks, but if an incident at an Austin Supercharger is any indication, it appears that working for the electric vehicle maker could also come with some risks. One Tesla employee seemed to have learned this the hard way after arguing with a non-Tesla driver who initially blocked a Supercharger stall. As noted by the Austin Police Department, a Tesla employee was involved in a disturbance at a Tesla Supercharging Station located at 6406 North I-35 Service Road southbound. While the Austin Police Department only posted about the incident on its official Facebook page recently, the event itself happened on the afternoon of August 29, 2022.



Read Article