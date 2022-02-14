Australia Eyes EVs As A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To Rebuild It's Auto Industry

Australia could resurrect its car industry in an “environmentally and socially transformative” way by drawing on its rich mineral resources to make electric vehicles, according to a new report.

The plan for a new electric vehicle manufacturing sector is laid out in a report titled Rebuilding Vehicle Manufacturing in Australia, from the Australia Institute’s Carmichael Centre.

The report says with 34,258 people still working in car manufacturing making components for the global supply chain and sections of old car factories still intact, Australia has a strong base from which to restart the industry.