Australia Opens First EV Charging Station Powered By Burning Fry Oil

Agent009 submitted on 1/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:36:55 PM

Views : 322 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Australia is a land of great distances, with its major capital cities all far apart, sometimes with little development in between. Nowhere is this more true than the Nullabor Plain, a stretch of flat, nearly-treeless land stretching for 684 miles between South Australia and Western Australia. It's perhaps the last place you'd expect to find an EV, but a Polestar 2 recently made the crossing with the help of a new fast charger installed on the desolate route as reported by Drive.com.au.

The roadhouse at Caiguna is the location of the new BiØfil charger, which uses a generator powered by waste cooking oil for fast charging EVs. The invention of retired engineer Jon Edwards, the charger's reliance on nominally carbon-neutral fuel was a cheaper way to go versus building a solar-powered system, which would have been five times more expensive.



Read Article


Australia Opens First EV Charging Station Powered By Burning Fry Oil

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)