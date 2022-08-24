Australia Wants Special Drivers Licenses For High Powered Vehicles

In Australia three years ago, Sophia Naismith was struck and killed by a Lamborghini Huracan owned by Alexander Campbell. The Lambo driver was said to be under the speed limit at the time of the accident, but accelerating in a "harsh" and "deliberate" manner. The car drifted up onto the footpath the girl was walking on, killing her instantly.

In court, the driver of the crashed Lamborghini pleaded guilty to driving without due care but was acquitted of 'death by dangerous driving.' But the incident has had further ramifications as now, the South Australian government is calling for a new type of licensing requirement for owners of high-powered cars like the Huracan that killed Naismith, something which could set a global precedent.