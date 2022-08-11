Australian BMW's Now Come With A 5 Year Warranty

All new BMW models sold in Australia now come with a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty, replacing the three-year unlimited-kilometer warranty that was previously offered. The new warranty scheme took effect from November 1, 2022 and BMW Group Australia has also extended the validity period and offered the new warranty to customers who purchased a new BMW, Mini, or BMW motorcycle on or after October 1, 2022. “The new warranty offering perfectly complements our extensive range of ownership benefits, making the purchase of a new BMW or MINI even more compelling while providing long term peace of mind for our customers during their ownership journey,” BMW Group Australia chief executive Wolfgang Buechel described in a statement. “We selected this time to introduce our new warranty along with the market debut of the seventh generation BMW 7 Series – a vehicle renowned for treating its occupants to peerless levels of luxury, technology and refinement.”



