Australian Company Working On Car Batteries That Charge Themselves By Drawing Moisture Out Of The Air

It sounds like science fiction today, but we’re not very far from the moment when the batteries will be able to charge themselves from thin air. Strategic Elements is an Australian company working with the University of South Wales (UNSW) to develop a flexible, self-charging battery that can harvest electrical energy from the moisture in the air.



For now, the battery concept can only generate a small amount of electricity, which makes it more suitable for powering wearables and IoT gadgets. It already offers enough power for most existing wearable devices, which would never need to be put on a charger. Strategic Elements expects to have a working prototype by the end of the year. They also want to scale the Energy Ink battery to generate more energy in the range of a current power bank (4,000-10,000 mAh).



Read Article