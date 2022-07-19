Australian Crash Testing Will Now Include Underwater Escapability

Australian crash test ratings will now consider a vehicle's safety when submerged in water, as reported by CarExpert. The Australian New Car Assessment Program, or ANCAP, is the country's independent crash test body. It assigns star ratings to new vehicles to help customers understand the relative level of safety in new cars on sale. For 2023, ANCAP will add tests for submerged vehicles. For a period of 10 minutes underwater, manufacturers will need to show that electric windows still operate to allow occupants to escape. The doors must also be openable without battery power available.



