Australian EV Lobby Group Begins Falling Apart After Intentionally Misleading The Public About The Benefits Of Electric Vehicles

Just days after Tesla exited from the largest Australian automotive lobby group — the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) — over campaigns against tightening emissions standards, another electric vehicle (EV) maker has followed in leaving the group.

Tesla announced plans to depart from the lobby group just last week, saying it was “concerned” that the group was doing things that could “mislead or deceive Australian consumers” in lobbying against stricter emissions standards. Now, Geely-owned EV maker Polestar has also announced plans to exit the FCAI, following Tesla’s lead, according to Reuters.

“The brand cannot in good faith continue to allow its membership fees to fund a campaign designed to deliberately slow the car industry’s contribution to Australia’s emissions reduction potential,” wrote Samantha Johnson, Polestar Australia Head, in a letter to the FCAI.