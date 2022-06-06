Australian Ferrari Owner Nails Fastest Speeding Ticket - Promptly Loses License And Car

A 42-year-old Sydney man has been charged by NSW Police after he was allegedly caught travelling at more than 200km/h in an unregistered Ferrari Portofino in The Hume region last Friday. The Hume Highway Patrol allegedly clocked him doing 204km/h in a 110km sign-posted area on the Hume Highway near Goulburn just after 7am. Police chased the driver down and issued him with a Court Attendance Notice for driving a vehicle recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, exceeding the speed limit by over 45kph, and using an unregistered vehicle, with the punter due to face Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday 29th June.

