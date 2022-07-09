Australian Lamborghini Crash Spurns Legislation Against Supercars

Many crashes have proved that driving a powerful supercar is not the same as controlling it. The driver of a Lamborghini Huracan got into trouble with the police after refusing to stop and later crashing the Huracan into two other vehicles during the high-speed chase.



South Australia has declared war on supercar owners and is moving to adopt new safety legislation to ensure the proper use of powerful vehicles. If it passes, high-performance car owners will need to get a special license to be allowed to drive their vehicles. The same bill will ban disabling traction control in high-powered cars. The initiative was prompted after another Lamborghini Huracan driver lost control and killed a 15-year-old girl in 2019.



