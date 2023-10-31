Australian Leaders Challenge Toyota's Anti EV Stance

Things are getting heated Down Under as a Toyota executive’s recent anti-EV comments in Australia are being challenged by industry leaders, including Tesla. According to the Electric Vehicle Council of Australia, the comments come as the automaker is losing market share over its own hesitancy to go electric.



Toyota has been the most vocal automaker about going all-in on electric vehicles from the beginning.



Japan’s largest automaker consistently lobbied against stricter emissions rules under Akio Toyoda’s leadership.





