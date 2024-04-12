Australian Police Begin Trolling Supercar Owners Looking For Special Driver's Licenses

After extensive media coverage spreading awareness, the requirement for a "U" class license to drive certain cars came into effect in South Australia on December 1. Drivers of "ultra high-powered vehicles" (UHPV) now need this special license if their car has a power-to-weight ratio of at least 370 horsepower per metric ton. The driver of this Lamborghini fit that bill when the police pulled him over after noticing the missing rear license plate. Judging by the massive rear wing, it appears to be a Huracan STO. The Super Trofeo Omologata pumps out 630 horsepower from its naturally aspirated V-10 engine. Since the Italian supercar weighs 2,951 pounds (1,339 kilograms), that gives it a power-to-weight ratio of about 470 hp per 1,000 kg, a full 100 hp above the minimum threshold stated by the law. Consequently, the Huracan STO driver should've had a UHPV license.



