Australian Police Bust 22 Year Old Golf R Driver Doing 174 MPH

A 22-year-old Australian driver has caught the police’s and the Internet’s attention for his unlikely speed on public roads. New South Police claimed in a statement that they clocked the driver going 280 km/h (174 mph) in a blue Golf R. As our Australian readers are no doubt aware, and as readers from the rest of the world have no doubt surmised, that’s quite a bit higher than the posted speed limit. According to the police, the limit was less than half the speed the driver was allegedly clocked doing, at 110 km/h (68 mph). Police said that they caught the 22-year-old driving at 9:30 on the morning of Monday, November 7, perhaps meaning he was very late for work. The police’s claims, posted to Facebook, have attracted some skepticism, though.







