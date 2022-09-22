Australian Professor Wants to BAN Men Under The Age Of 21 From Driving

A handful of road safety experts in the Australian state of New South Wales claim that men should be banned from getting a driving license until they are 21.

The proposal has been made to the New South Wales government and asserts that more needs to be done to reduce road fatalities through an increased focus on young drivers, especially young men.

Emeritus professor and president of the Australiasian College of Road Safety, Ann Williamson, notes that drivers under the age of 25 in New South Wales account for almost 25 per cent of crashes, despite only accounting for 15 per cent of drivers in the state. She says that more needs to be done to reduce accidents by placing more restrictions on young motorists.