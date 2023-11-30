Australian Regulations To Require EV Chargers To Be Working 98% Of the Time

The Australian government wants to ensure that local electric vehicle owners have access to a consistent and reliable charging network and from January next year, will start to enforce new uptime standards.

The federal and state governments will require all state-funded EV chargers to work at least 98% of the time. This standard is similar to the 99% uptime requirement of the UK and the 97% uptime being targeted in the United States and should help ensure that EV owners have a better charging experience. Compared to many other countries, Australia’s EV charging network remains limited so ensuring that charging stations work is especially important.


