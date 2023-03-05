Australian Toyota Executive Says It Is Too Early For EVs

As Australia’s leading automaker, Toyota has sparked some debate over vehicle pollution limits in the country, with an executive suggesting that electric vehicles are not yet ready to replace all cars. The executive also noted that a full shift to EVs could leave thousands of motorists without suitable alternatives.

The comments were shared by Toyota Australia’s sales boss, Sean Hanley. While Hanley acknowledged Toyota’s strong support for the government’s fuel-efficiency standard aimed at capping vehicle emissions and promoting low-emission vehicle imports, he argued that relying solely on EVs was “simplistic.”