Austrian City To Rename Street Honoring Porsche Founder Due To Nazi Past

The Austrian city of Linz has announced that it is to rename a street honouring the car-designer Ferdinand Porsche in light of the engineer’s links to the Nazi party in the 1930s and ’40s.

A city spokesperson said last Thursday (December 8) that along with three other streets in Linz (located on the Danube around 115 miles west of Austria’s capital, Vienna) the city’s Porscheweg would be renamed following a report from a commission of six experts, set up to investigate Linz’s street names.

The findings, published in November, showed that out of a total of 1,158 streets, 61 were references to men and three to women who were at the very least members of the Nazi party, if not active supporters propagating Nazi ideology.

Among those was Ferdinand Porsche, the designer of the Volkswagen Beetle and founder of the car company bearing his name.