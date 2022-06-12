Austrian Owners Can Now Have Their Cars Siezed And Auctioned Off For Speeding

Speeding is one of the main causes of car crashes and governments are dealing with it in different ways. Now Austrian authorities decided to apply stringent laws on drivers guilty of extreme speeding: the government can seize and auction off their cars.



This new measure is seeking to "deter boy racers" by threatening to take away their prized possessions, Reuters reports.



The upcoming change in legislation is aimed at toughening Austria's rules, making them similar to those applying in neighboring countries such as Germany and Switzerland. For a long time, local authorities have tried to keep illegal street races and extreme speeding under control.



