Austrian Study Shows That PHEV Vehicle Emissions Are TRIPLE Amounts Claimed

A new study has cast further doubt on the real-world efficiency of plug-in hybrid vehicles. The tests, carried out by Graz University in Austria on behalf of clean transport campaign group, Transport & Environment, reveal a major discrepancy between the official WLTP emissions test figures for the vehicles and their real-world performance.

Three test cars, a BMW 330e XDrive, a Peugeot 308 Plug-in Hybrid and a Renault Megane E-Tech PHEV, were put through a series of three test routes on public roads designed to replicate typical commuter journeys. Onboard emissions measuring equipment recorded the exhaust gases produced from each.



