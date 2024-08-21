Authorities Continue To Find Unexploded WWII Bombs At Tesla Expansion Site

Tesla’s property at Gigafactory Berlin in the town of Grünheider continues to reveal explosives and ammo from World War 2. Today, more searches led to the recovery of several bombs used during the war.

The process of recovering more ammo and explosives is part of the expansion of the factory, which is set to increase annual production capacity from 500,000 vehicles to 1 million. There are still a lot of things to do before then.

The first is to clear the ground surrounding the current factory of explosives. This was also done with the buildout of the building that currently stands and produces the Tesla Model Y.