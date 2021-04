Behold the Jeep Gladiator 6x6. It’s the work of Next Level, a third-party company. But it’ll be sold at authorised Jeep dealers, starting in California.

If that’s not enough of an endorsement, then the people behind Next Level are also behind the Rezvani Tank (and Rezvani Hercules 6x6), so they have a stocky CV in oversized playthings.