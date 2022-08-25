Auto Detailer Promises Not To Ask Questions When Cleaning Your Car

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:18 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Detailing shops often use before and after shots of filthy and neglected vehicles in order to promote their services. However, a company from Chicago opted for something quite different and gory enough to star in an episode of the Sopranos or even Breaking Bad. They created a social media post with a photo of a car interior soaked in blood, before showing the cleaned version.

 

 

Predictably, the Facebook post by Tony’s Touch Auto Detailing attracted a lot of attention, with more than 14,000 shares in just a couple days. Many people commented on the “We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE” that was humorously written in the description, while trying to guess what caused this mess.

 



Read Article


Auto Detailer Promises Not To Ask Questions When Cleaning Your Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)