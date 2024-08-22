Auto Experts Tear Down A 430,000 Mile Tesla And Make a Remarkable Discovery

In the age of electrification in the automotive industry, it seems that battery life has become less of a concern. Tesla, no stranger to the electric vehicle space, continues to push the edge of innovation — this time with batteries.

A dominant driver for the adoption of clean energy, Tesla has stunned car experts as they have discovered that a high-mileage Tesla taxi doesn't need a new battery.

As explained by Inside EVs, the Tesla Model S Taxi — popular for its acceleration and large range — contains its original battery despite covering over 430,000 miles and not having had its motors serviced. This is incredibly impressive as the owners of Tesla taxis usually have done the minimum level of maintenance when it comes to looking after the vehicles.

Recently, Tesla has been dominating EV sales in the United States, outselling all significant rivals combined in the first half of 2023, signaling a push to make clean, efficient vehicles more mainstream.