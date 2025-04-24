Auto Industry Warns Trump His Tariffs Are Risking Layoffs And Bankruptcies - Exactly Where He Wants Them

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:13 AM

Views : 1,340 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On what Donald Trump called Liberation Day, he unveiled a sweeping 25 percent tariff on any car or part that isn’t made in America, regardless of its origin. This announcement sent ripples through the automotive industry, prompting a united front of lobbying groups to issue a stern warning in a letter addressed to the US administration.
 
They argue that these tariffs could put jobs and companies at serious risk, with the potential for a pandemic-era impact still very much on the table, according to the groups.


Read Article


Auto Industry Warns Trump His Tariffs Are Risking Layoffs And Bankruptcies - Exactly Where He Wants Them

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)