Auto Industry Warns Trump His Tariffs Are Risking Layoffs And Bankruptcies - Exactly Where He Wants Them

On what Donald Trump called Liberation Day, he unveiled a sweeping 25 percent tariff on any car or part that isn’t made in America, regardless of its origin. This announcement sent ripples through the automotive industry, prompting a united front of lobbying groups to issue a stern warning in a letter addressed to the US administration.

They argue that these tariffs could put jobs and companies at serious risk, with the potential for a pandemic-era impact still very much on the table, according to the groups.