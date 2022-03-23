Auto Parts Supplier In Ukraine Restarts Production In Spite Of Russian Bombing

German cable and harness maker Leoni LEOGn.DE, which supplies automakers with wire harnesses crucial for car production, has partially revived its two factories in Ukraine after a temporary halt due to Russia's invasion, the company said on Wednesday.

Some production had been relocated to Leoni plants in other countries, the supplier said.

Carmakers including BMW BMWG.DE, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE have been forced to cut shifts and reduce working hours at factories in Germany as the lack of parts from Ukraine limited their production capacities.



