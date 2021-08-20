Auto Spies ECO-WARRIOR'S BUYERS GUIDE. Featuring Prince Harry And His DEFENDER And PRIVATE Jet!

Prince Harry has landed in Santa Barbara after taking his millionaire friend's private jet home just months after lecturing about climate change.



The campaigning royal, 36, drove his GAS STINGY Land Rover DEFENDER and then boarded the 20-seater £45million plane from a polo match in Aspen, Colorado, to his home in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday.







He took the two-hour flight, which could have emitted as much as ten tonnes of CO2, shortly after he was pictured on horseback at the polo.



So there you have it Spies. If YOU want to be the ULTIMATE ECO-WARRIOR, there’s your product buyers guide for the EXACT gear you need to DO IT RIGHT.



ESPECIALLY, if you ANY EMPATHY for the environment and man made climate change.



We have NO MORE WORDS.



Do you have any choice words for the PRINCE?



