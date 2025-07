The Auto Spies (Agent 00K) have done it again, nabbing exclusive shots of two future Kia vehicles testing under heavy camouflage.



Both scream Kia’s bold “Opposites United” design with futuristic vibes. While details are hush-hush, the rumor mill is buzzing. Kia’s clearly cooking up something big! Can you guess what these mystery Kias are? Drop your best guesses in the comments!