Auto Suppliers Are Cutting Investments In Expensive EV R&D Spending

The industry seems to be a bit confused about what's going on with EV adoption. Some manufacturers believe that it's slowing, while others are having some pretty great months. And some industry experts are pointing the finger at Tesla's bleak sales for skewing numbers industry-wide. Whatever the reason is, the pain is now reaching automotive suppliers—the companies that make parts and components for these cars—and that isn't a good sign.

Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about automakers pumping the brakes on R&D spending for electric cars, unreliable charging stations, and what China's robotaxi rollout means for jobs.