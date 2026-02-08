AutoSpies CarRater: Which Mercedes E-Class Generation Deserves the Crown?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been the benchmark for executive luxury sedans, blending timeless elegance, advanced engineering, and enduring reliability across decades. From its early roots in the 1950s "Ponton" models to today's cutting-edge hybrids, each generation brings something unique to the table—whether it's bulletproof over-engineering, bold design risks, or modern tech wizardry.



The iconic W124 (1984–1995, badged as E-Class from 1993) is often hailed as the "last true Mercedes" for its legendary durability, simple yet sophisticated lines, and tanks-like build quality—many still rack up massive mileage today.



Then came the W210 (1995–2002), with its distinctive oval "bug-eye" headlights and a shift toward more aerodynamic styling, introducing aluminum components and double-decker wipers that became cult favorites despite some early rust concerns.



The W211 (2002–2009) delivered refined luxury with plush interiors, powerful V8 options like the E55 AMG, and improved ride comfort, though electronics could be finicky.



The W212 (2009–2016) brought sharper, more aggressive looks (especially post-2013 facelift with merged headlights), strong diesel performance, and solid handling.



The W213 (2016–2023) embraced turbo fours, massive screens, and semi-autonomous driving tech, prioritizing efficiency and connectivity.



Now, the all-new W214 (2024–present) pushes boundaries with mild-hybrid powertrains, stunning OLED displays, and plug-in hybrid efficiency that delivers serious range on electric power alone.



Each era has its die-hard fans: purists love the analog feel of older models, while tech enthusiasts gravitate toward the latest.



Which generation is your favorite Mercedes E-Class—and why? Is it the indestructible W124, the charismatic W210, the refined W211, the bold W212, the tech-packed W213, or the futuristic W214?

















Which generation do you like more?



