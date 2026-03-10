Autoblog Calls The New BMW 3 Series Good-Looking. “Looks Fine,” Says the Site That Also Thought the Beaver Grille Was Brave. The Comments WEREN'T KIND!

The car itself does not need a translator. The nose sits high and then collapses toward the bumper, so the front three-quarter looks like it met a wall and kept the appointment. The lamps are small enough to read as beady. The flanks are smooth to the point of blank. Then the rear arrives from a different studio: pinched deck, origami creases, slim lamps, and a plinth for the badge. Public reaction has not been subtle. Under Edmunds’ claim that this might be the most complete 3 Series ever, one reply simply rewrote the headline as “fuck ugly.” Elsewhere the verdicts stack up the same way: “god awful,” “absolute shit,” “a piece of junk,” “BMW is unrecognizable,” “hideous,” “the worst design I have ever seen.” One Autopian commenter put the front more precisely than any staff writer has: it looks pushed in, the hood too high, the sides over-inflated, the back from another car.



This is the pattern, not a one-off. Mainstream auto desks spent years explaining beaver-tooth grilles as brave, then pivoted to explaining the Neue Klasse face as elegant once the beaver teeth were retired. Access, launch invites, and the sustainability script do a lot of the writing. Autoblog has already run the recycled-materials version of this car, 25 percent secondary content, renewable processes, the full corporate catechism, before it got around to telling readers the base 318 is bold. When the house style is to treat every redesign as a moral and technical upgrade, “surprisingly good-looking” stops being an aesthetic judgment and starts reading like compliance.



You do not need a politics degree to notice who keeps missing the room. A large slice of the legacy car press now writes like an advocacy desk that happens to cover sheetmetal: climate language first, brand relationships second, and the thing in the photos last. Design taste is not a party platform, but the refusal to say a blunt thing in public is an institutional habit. The people who have to look at the car on the road are not confused. They think it looks rubbish. The outlets insisting otherwise have spent the last decade training readers not to trust them on anything they can see with their own eyes.



Take a look at the comments and post your favorites...











Nuclear comments section lol https://t.co/r7A07abXcK — Motor1 (@Motor1com) October 3, 2026



It looks like a Lincoln MKS birthed a retard pic.twitter.com/C5FyDvsQhv — ????‍??Aston?? (@Simemeulation) October 2, 2026



