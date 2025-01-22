Automaker Alliance Claims Draconian Safety Requirements Makes Cars Too Expensive And Limits Consumers

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation is filing a lawsuit to stop the implementation of mandatory automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems by the end of the decade. The rule was pushed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in April 2024, requiring AEB systems in all new cars sold in America, from vehicles as humble as the Toyota Corolla to ultra-premium models with a Maybach badge. The group - representing major automakers in the US such as BMW, Ferrari, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, JLR, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes, Toyota, and VW - filed a petition against the ruling last year, which was denied by the agency, insisting that it will be in effect in September 2029. The group has now asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to overturn the rule, according to Reuters.



