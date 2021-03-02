Automaker Coalition Against California Emission Rules Falls Apart

All automakers have dropped support for a lawsuit that threatened California’s long-held legal ability to set its own emissions rules, as reported by Reuters.

 

The lawsuit was unlikely to continue, given the Biden Administration’s flurry of action on environmental issues in the early days of Joe Biden’s presidency. Just yesterday the Department of Justice asked courts to put the litigation on hold while the Biden administration “reconsiders the policy decisions of a prior administration.”



