Brands taking playful jabs at each other is nothing new. BMW and Audi do it routinely in the EU and abroad.

But it seems Korean Automaker Kia has taken to not so light hearted jabs at Tesla using Elon Musk and his defense of freedom as the dagger.



First comes the Norwegian arm of the automaker calling out his defense of free speech then the Finland division taking out a full page newspaper ad in protest. Since when did automakers start getting so political?



Bad look @Kia to have your official Instagram account in Norway posting stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/agpBvsTyXJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 9, 2025





Kia motors trying to get more sales by bashing on @elonmusk and @Tesla



"Oh, these Elon days"



"If driving with an American electric car is a concern, then welcome to the Helsinki Exhibition Centre to admire the cars of a new era"



Kia EV software is far away from a new era... pic.twitter.com/9fAyA3bkBV — Mikko Koskelin (@mikoske) March 8, 2025



